Teen murdered over 40 years ago identified by TBI, killer remains at large
The TBI says this is the latest result in its Unidentified Human Remains Initiative.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager’s skeletal remains were found in the early 1980s in Cheatham County and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified her as they continue to search for her killer.
The TBI says on Oct. 21, 1981, the girl’s remains were found at a county landfill in Ashland City.
Agents submitted a sample of the remains to Othram Inc. and they were able to identify her as Linda Sue Karnes.
“Linda was originally from Cleveland, Ohio, but grew up in Cunningham, Tennessee. Prior to her death, she spent time in the Montgomery County Girls Home in Clarksville,” the TBI said.
The TBI is hoping the public can provide information that may help solve her murder.
“If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Linda may have been with before her death, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the TBI said.
