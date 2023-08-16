TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shootout with Clarksville Police left two suspects dead and four officers and one hostage injured on Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officers attempted to execute arrest warrants for two men, Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, for aggravated burglary at the Paddock Place Apartments at Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive. TBI is reporting the suspects were brothers.

The brothers barricaded themselves inside the apartment for hours with a hostage, according to TBI. The situation escalated after Clarksville Police officers entered the apartment following hours of failed negotiation.

TBI said an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of the Green brothers. Four Clarksville officers were hit by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the confrontation, and the unidentified hostage was also shot and injured.

TBI will continue to investigate the series of events that led up to the shooting.

