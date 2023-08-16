Resolution to install signs in Nashville to discourage panhandling fails

The resolution was first filed on Aug. 8.
Lowndes County, Georgia leaders installed "Say No To Panhandling" signs. To try and steer...
Lowndes County, Georgia leaders installed "Say No To Panhandling" signs. To try and steer community members to help through local resources instead.(Source: WALB)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A resolution was introduced to Metro Council requesting the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure to install signs to discourage giving to panhandlers and encourage charitable giving.

The motion failed at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting with three abstentions.

The resolution, sponsored by Council member Joy Styles, was first filed on Aug. 8 and referred to the Transportation of Infrastructure Committee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
Officer injured in hourslong stand-off in Clarksville

Latest News

Vote on future of party buses, entertainment vehicles in Nashville set for Thursday
Bill limiting party vehicles in downtown Nashville passes
The humidity stays relatively low until this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Nice & dry for a while
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn....
Man who killed 8 people in Sumner County pleads guilty, to serve 8 life sentences
Father Charles Strobel, homeless outreach activist, passed away on Sunday at 80 years old.
Metro passes resolution to honor late Father Charles Strobel