Resolution to install signs in Nashville to discourage panhandling fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A resolution was introduced to Metro Council requesting the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure to install signs to discourage giving to panhandlers and encourage charitable giving.

The motion failed at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting with three abstentions.

The resolution, sponsored by Council member Joy Styles, was first filed on Aug. 8 and referred to the Transportation of Infrastructure Committee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.