Popular Nashville restaurant to open two new locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular restaurant in Nashville will be opening two new locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

Soul, 6317 Charlotte Pike, plans to open two new locations and to celebrate will be giving away free chicken wings, chicken tenders and fries from 11 a.m. to Midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The main event will take place at Soul’s Charlotte Pike location. At 7 p.m., guests will be treated to a champagne toast and a serving of birthday cake to celebrate the restaurant’s first anniversary.

“It’s been an incredible year for us,” said Nichole Nunn, Soul’s general manager. “We aim to offer more than just a meal, but a memorable experience. Our first anniversary is our way of thanking the Nashville community for their unwavering support.”

Soul will expand their locations to Antioch and Murfreesboro. The Antioch location will be located a few blocks away from Mt. Zion near McDonald’s and the old Kmart. The Murfreesboro location will be located on Rutherford Boulevard in the same plaza as the Walmart, Sally’s and City Gear.

In addition to the new expansions, Soul announced they will be evolving their menu and incorporating more local flavors and hosting more community-centric events.

“Our mission remains clear: to share the unique dining and communal experience that Soul offers with a broader community,” Nunn said. “Collaborative events, partnerships with local musicians, and seasonal specials are just a few of the initiatives in the pipeline.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.