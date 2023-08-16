Police searching for man wanted for July 4 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the fifth of seven suspects connected to a Fourth of July murder.

Kejuan Jordan-Cole, 21, is wanted for criminal homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police believe the suspect took part in the July 4 murder of Christopher Harris, 27, at the Overlook Apartments.

Police said Harris was standing outside his vehicle when several men suddenly opened fire, killing him.

MNPD identified the fourth suspect, 15-year-old Kentrell Bough, a few weeks ago, and he remains at large.

Metro Police have identified Kentrell Baugh as one of the suspected shooters in connection with the death of Christopher L. Harris on July 4. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Three suspects have been taken into custody, ages 16, 17 and 23, in connection to the murder. The investigation continues regarding the identities of the final two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

