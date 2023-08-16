Police searching for man wanted for July 4 murder

Police are searching for the 21-year-old in connection to a man’s death.
Kejuan Jordan-Cole
Kejuan Jordan-Cole(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the fifth of seven suspects connected to a Fourth of July murder.

Kejuan Jordan-Cole, 21, is wanted for criminal homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police believe the suspect took part in the July 4 murder of Christopher Harris, 27, at the Overlook Apartments.

Police said Harris was standing outside his vehicle when several men suddenly opened fire, killing him.

MNPD identified the fourth suspect, 15-year-old Kentrell Bough, a few weeks ago, and he remains at large.

Metro Police have identified Kentrell Baugh as one of the suspected shooters in connection with...
Metro Police have identified Kentrell Baugh as one of the suspected shooters in connection with the death of Christopher L. Harris on July 4.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
Previous Coverage
Metro Police identify fourth suspect in fatal July 4 shooting

Three suspects have been taken into custody, ages 16, 17 and 23, in connection to the murder. The investigation continues regarding the identities of the final two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

Latest News

Teen murdered over 40 years ago identified by TBI, killer remains at large
Teen murdered over 40 years ago identified by TBI, killer remains at large
Generic flowers.
Community garden to be created in South Nashville to ‘improve community health and nutrition’
Parents are speaking out after 8th grade students were assigned an English creative writing...
White County parents concerned over middle school writing assignment about killing someone
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
Wilson County Fair amps up security, adds new policy