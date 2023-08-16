Officer injured in hourslong stand-off in Clarksville

The officer who was shot is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
A Clarksville Police officer has been injured after a barricaded suspect opened fire at the Paddock Place Apartments on Tuesday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville officer has been injured after a barricaded suspect fired several shots at police officers at the Paddock Place Apartments, according to Clarksville Police.

CPD and SWAT teams set up a perimeter on Union Hall Drive and White Oak Drive as they worked to negotiate with a barricaded suspect through the night, finally concluding just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The injured officer was reportedly shot in the foot and it is not considered life-threatening. No other officers were injured during the confrontation.

Clarksville Police closed Needmore Road and Union Hall Road and urged the public to avoid the area. Residents were told to stay inside their homes as the barricaded suspect was considered an active threat to the community.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been charged with looking into the circumstances for the District Attorney.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

