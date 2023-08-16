Nashville SC to host Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup final

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Nashville SC will compete in its first-ever tournament final against Inter Miami CF Saturday at 8 p.m.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – When soccer legend Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami CF earlier this summer, fans marveled at the thought of being able to see one of the all-time greats in person on a U.S. soccer field playing for a Major League Soccer club.

As the Argentinian superstar’s new team enters the Leagues Cup Final against Nashville Soccer Club, soccer fans will now get a chance to experience seeing Messi play in Nashville at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC will compete in its first-ever tournament final against Inter Miami CF Saturday at 8 p.m. Nashville SC advanced to the Leagues Cup final after securing its seventh-straight win, beating C.F. Monterrey 2-0.

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive ticket presale window starting at 10 a.m. through noon local time on Wednesday.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 1 p.m.

Messi decided to join the MLS in June, rather than return to Barcelona, earning about $60 million a year, according to NBC Sports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

