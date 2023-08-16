Nashville is one step closer to first Wawa store

Wawa is well-known for its large fresh food service selection, including fan-favorite custom prepared hoagies.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Provided//Wawa)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville is one step closer to getting a Wawa.

An ordinance was passed at the Metro Council meeting Tuesday night amending zoning uses for the new Wawa property, located at 8033 Highway 100, west of Temple Road. The gas station, convenience store hybrid is looking to break ground on its first Nashville location, according to Metro Council Member Dave Rosenburg.

Efforts to construct the new location would not happen until 2025, according to reports.

Wawa is well-known for its large fresh food service selection, including fan-favorite custom prepared hoagies, hot breakfast sandwiches, soups, sides and snacks. Wawa’s popularity grew from its original locations in the northeast of the U.S.

