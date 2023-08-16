Nashville family offers reward in search of semi driver who ran over their loved one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two cousins died after being run over on I-65 South in Robertson County.

Their family is now offering a reward to help find the driver of the tractor-trailer who killed one of them.

Cousins Aubrey Mckee and Bradley Jamal Snell both died on March 18, 2023, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Mckee and Snell were inside a Hyundai Sonata around 4 a.m. when they ran into a guardrail. As the two got out of the car, a person driving a Chevrolet truck hit and killed Mckee.

That driver stayed at the scene, but within minutes, a tractor-trailer hit the Sonata, ran over Snell -- killing him -- and then drove away.

“Honestly, Lord, what kind of human being is that?” Aubrey’s mother, Vanessa Mckee, said, “That would do that to somebody and just keep going?”

Aubrey’s uncle, Malcolm Bellamy, said their family will give a $1,000 reward to anyone who can give information that leads to the identification of that tractor-trailer driver.

“That person now is walking around with the burden of knowing this,” Bellamy said. “Come forward with information and help our families find closure.”

Vanessa Mckee said her son was a Nissan technician who grew up in Metro Nashville Public Schools and loved the Lord.

“Aubrey loved cooking, dancing, singing,” she said. “He was a great young man.”

Snell was engaged to be married just two weeks after the crash. His fiancé, Tanisha Crane, was a passenger in the Sonata that was hit and was sent to the hospital for 45 days.

“Instead of having a wedding, we had a funeral, a celebration of life on the same day that the wedding was supposed to take place,” Bellamy said.

Another passenger, Ja Wauhn Donta White, was also sent to the hospital.

The family said they want the tractor-trailer driver prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Despite that, they also said they forgive that person.

“We can’t judge them because we’re Christians, but we have already forgiven them,” Vanessa Mckee said. “We don’t have a heaven or hell to put them in, and we really do forgive them, whoever that person is.”

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bart Durham Injury Law office at (615) 242-9000.

