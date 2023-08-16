Metro passes resolution to honor late Father Charles Strobel

Father Charles Strobel, homeless outreach activist, passed away on Sunday at 80 years old.
By Daniel Smithson
Aug. 16, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville council voted Tuesday night to pass a resolution to honor the late Father Charles Strobel.

Strobel, who died Aug. 6, was the founder of a longtime Nashville organization Room in the Inn that helped the homeless.

Nashville mayor frontrunner and councilman Freddie O’Connell, alongside councilman Russ Pulley and others, sponsored a resolution passed through Metro Council Tuesday to name the new Permanent Housing Supportive Center at 600 2nd Avenue North after Strobel to honor his legacy.

“Our city owes a great debt to Father Strobel for ensuring that we never forgot or neglect the poor and suffering in our midst,” current Nashville mayor John Cooper said. “It is likely we would not have our new supportive housing facility without Father Strobel’s years of advocacy and example, so it is my privilege to recommend naming it after him. This center will permanently honor Father Strobel’s legacy, yet it also will serve as a reminder that, as he would so often tell us, there is still more work to do.”

Strobel passed away at the age of 80 after decades of service to his community.

“I’m very glad that this resolution not only honors his life, but that we also apply his name to something that he would be a very strong believer in,” O’Connell said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “It’s in an important new type of housing that Metro is putting our efforts behind.”

