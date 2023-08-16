Metro Council to vote whether to permanently use license plate readers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council will decide whether Metro Nashville Police can continue using license plate readers after a 6-month pilot program ended in July.

Metro Police Chief John Drake has celebrated the success of license plate readers (LPRs), saying they help solve violent crimes and find missing people. Over the course of the pilot program, LPRs helped make more than 120 felony arrests and recover 87 stolen vehicles, according to Metro Police.

But several community organizations, like the Tennessee Immigration & Refugee Rights Coalition, oppose license plate readers. Critics claim they disproportionally target minority communities.

“We know the harms and consequences that come from increased surveillance and over-policing of our communities,” TIRRC Policy Coordinator Luis Mata said. “The use of LPRs will disproportionally harm black and brown communities, and we’ve been outspoken against this for years now, and we hope our voices are heard.”

Mata also fears federal immigration agents will have access to LPR data, which Mata claims has occurred in other cities where LPRs are used.

When Metro Council approved the pilot program, it put restrictions on how Metro Police could use the data.

Chief Drake posted a video Friday encouraging the Metro Council to fully implement LPRs.

“I would never advocate for any technology or program that would cause harm to neighborhoods, period,” Drake said in the video. “I have no doubt that LPRs would make Nashville a safer place.”

Metro Council will vote on whether to allow MNPD to continue using LPRs at its meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.