Metro Council to vote whether to permanently use license plate readers

Critics claim LPRs disproportionally target minority communities.
The Metro Council will decide whether Metro Nashville Police can continue using license plate readers, after a 6-month pilot program ended in July.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council will decide whether Metro Nashville Police can continue using license plate readers after a 6-month pilot program ended in July.

Metro Police Chief John Drake has celebrated the success of license plate readers (LPRs), saying they help solve violent crimes and find missing people. Over the course of the pilot program, LPRs helped make more than 120 felony arrests and recover 87 stolen vehicles, according to Metro Police.

But several community organizations, like the Tennessee Immigration & Refugee Rights Coalition, oppose license plate readers. Critics claim they disproportionally target minority communities.

“We know the harms and consequences that come from increased surveillance and over-policing of our communities,” TIRRC Policy Coordinator Luis Mata said. “The use of LPRs will disproportionally harm black and brown communities, and we’ve been outspoken against this for years now, and we hope our voices are heard.”

Mata also fears federal immigration agents will have access to LPR data, which Mata claims has occurred in other cities where LPRs are used.

When Metro Council approved the pilot program, it put restrictions on how Metro Police could use the data.

Chief Drake posted a video Friday encouraging the Metro Council to fully implement LPRs.

“I would never advocate for any technology or program that would cause harm to neighborhoods, period,” Drake said in the video. “I have no doubt that LPRs would make Nashville a safer place.”

Metro Council will vote on whether to allow MNPD to continue using LPRs at its meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA

Latest News

Cousins Aubrey Mckee and Jamal Snell died when they were struck by separate vehicles on I-65 S...
Nashville family offers reward in search of semi driver who ran over their loved one
The Metro Council will decide whether Metro Nashville Police can continue using license plate...
Metro Council to vote on license plate readers
Travelers talk about what they’re experiencing at BNA and what officials have planned.
Update on construction project and new Southwest crew base at Nashville International Airport
In addition to school security, a group of volunteers is stepping up to help keep students safe...
Volunteers work to keep Covenant students safe