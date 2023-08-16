Metro Council approves use of license plate readers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved implementing a license plate reader program in Davidson County Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville now joins about 90 other cities across Tennessee using license plate reader technology to fight crime.

Some people against using the cameras said the six-month pilot program designed to test LPRs didn’t show equitable distribution of the technology.

“This technology was overwhelmingly placed in black and brown communities. My district, 18, which is disproportionately represented in this body, received zero LPRs among the pilot program. It’s one of the safest districts and also one of the least policed. We’ve long been telling you that reactive policing doesn’t create the safest communities,” one person against the cameras said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Others voiced concerns as well, including fears that LPRs could affect people traveling out of state for an abortion.

A Metro Nashville Police Department sergeant said LPRs could have helped prevent a murder. Cameras captured two teenagers from Kentucky, accused of stealing a car, traveling to Nashville days before they were arrested for the murder of Hermitage gas station clerk Vishal Patel.

“I learned that they traveled to Nashville two days before Mr. Patel was actually killed. I agree that the presence of the LPR technology in the Donelson/Hermitage area may have enabled to apprehend these teens prior to the homicide,” Sgt. Chris Dickerson said.

Once the LPRs are fully implemented, MNPD will need to provide reports to Metro Council every three months on the number of cameras used, matches and stops made, and arrests executed.

