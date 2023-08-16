Man who killed 8 people in Sumner County pleads guilty, to serve 8 life sentences

Michael Cummins pleaded guilty to murder charges on Wednesday.
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn....
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn. Cummins faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight people in a nearby rural community in April. Cummins was shot while being captured. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WMSV) – The man accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland, TN, in 2019, including his parents and a 12-year-old, pleaded guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Michael Cummins is to be sentenced to eight life sentences if the judge accepts the plea deal.

Cummins is accused of killing his parents David and Clara Cummins, his grandfather Charles Hosale, Marsha Nuckols, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee. Their bodies were found inside a home on Charles Brown Road home.

The bodies were in several rooms inside the trailer, and sustained blunt force trauma. Mary Sue Hosale, his grandmother, was found alive in the home.

Cummins is also accused of killing Shirley Fehrle, who was found dead inside her Luby Brown Road home, as well as Jim Dunn near a home at 1260 Ransom Mandrell Road that had been set on fire.

Dunn’s body was found about 75 yards away from the burned cabin, and Dunn’s head was found about 25 yards away from his torso.

The state had been seeking the death penalty in the case.

