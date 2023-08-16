Lebanon officer honored after helping save a woman’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon Police officer was honored with the Lifesaving Award for his bravery in late July.

On July 26, the Lebanon Police Department received a call from a Vanderbilt Life Flight Ground Unit requesting help with performing CPR on a female patient on the side of I-40.

Officer Grant Donaldson was able to respond to the call and assist the woman. Donaldson helped one of the Ground Crew members with CPR while the other drove the ambulance to a local hospital.

“Donaldson was very professional while staying calm and assisting the Vanderbilt Ground Crew with medical care for the female patient. Due to Officer Donaldson’s actions, the female subject is alive and well,” LPD said.

Chief Mike Justice said Officer Donaldson’s actions reflect the Lebanon Police Department’s Mission Statements of safeguarding the lives of the people we serve. He presented Donaldson with the Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions.

