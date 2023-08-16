Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

By Emily Benito, Kevin Sheridan and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) – A Nevada license plate that was initially recalled after going viral is here to stay.

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.

However, after a formal review, a DMV administrative judge determined the plate did not meet the criteria of words/phrases that are not allowed on license plates.

Steelmon has had the license plate for two decades with no issues until this summer.

“Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate ... In 20 years, I’ve had one person say, ‘Well, I don’t think your license plates are very appropriate,’” Steelmon said.

Steelmon said he got a letter from the DMV about a week after a picture of the plate went viral on Facebook, saying the license plate was inappropriate and would be recalled.

The DMV in Nevada says that it only takes one complaint for a license plate to be reviewed by their special license committee.

“All it takes is for one person to issue or file a complaint. If it goes against the statute, we have a duty to execute on that and recall it,” said Eli Rohl, public information officer for the Nevada DMV in Carson City.

The statute states the following may not be put on a Nevada license plate:

  • Upside down numbers
  • More than seven numbers
  • Phrases of contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage or gender
  • Phrases sexual in nature, derogatory or obscene
  • A direct or indirect reference to drugs, paraphernalia or gang

The special committee meets every Monday to discuss reported license plates to decide which license plates violate the statute or not.

Those with a recalled plate can appeal the committee’s decision by taking the case to a judge that is distinctly separate from the DMV but still on their payroll.

Ultimately, the judge in this case determined on July 21 that Steelmon could keep the plate.

