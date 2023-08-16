Is your student’s football helmet safe? WSMV4 Investigates looks into if school are following guidelines

While safety guidelines encourage organizations to recondition helmets every two years and remove them from use after 10 years, is that really happening?
Are schools following guidelines to protect football players from concussions
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bright lights of Friday night high school football will soon return, and with it, concerns over protecting players from concussions.

One of the most important parts of that protection is the helmet players wear.

While safety guidelines encourage organizations to recondition helmets every two years and remove them from use after 10 years, is that really happening?

Thursday at 6 p.m., WSMV4 Investigative reporter Stacey Cameron reveals why there’s no guarantee some Middle Tennessee schools are following those guidelines.

Plus, the one thing you as a parent can do to ensure your child’s helmet is safe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

Latest News

Downtown Nashville
Bill to limit noise in Downtown Nashville passes on third, final reading
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville
Suspects killed, 4 officers, hostage shot in standoff
Are schools following guidelines to protect football players from concussions
Are schools following guidelines to protect football players from concussions