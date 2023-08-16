Injured Mt. Juliet firefighter showing improvements after massive apartment fire

“We are pleased to say he has been transitioned from an ICU to the burn unit,” MJFD said.
Glass Creek Apartment Fire
Glass Creek Apartment Fire(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An injured Mt. Juliet firefighter is showing improvements following the massive apartment fire from over the weekend, according to the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

MJFD said the firefighter’s condition has improved to stable with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon after he was taken to a local hospital during Saturday’s Glass Creek Apartments fire.

“We are pleased to say he has been transitioned from an ICU to the burn unit,” MJFD said. “He has been active, walking and talking with family, friends, and coworkers by his side.”

