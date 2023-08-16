First Alert Forecast: Nice & dry for a while

The chance of rain over the next 7 days is slim to none
The humidity stays relatively low until this weekend.
The humidity stays relatively low until this weekend.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s another nice day with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool highs are expected.
Partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool highs are expected.

The combination of seasonably cool temperatures and lower humidity is making for a great day to get outside!

Tonight will be cool again with lows in the lower to mid-60s and areas of fog could develop especially in valleys and near bodies of water.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 70s for many. The humidity will slowly rise again as our winds will be out of the south.

It’ll really heat up at the end of the week and through the weekend with highs around 90 on Friday and then into the lower and mid-90s this weekend.

Dry weather lasts through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will get more humid Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Heat indices will rise as a result.

The dry stretch continues into early next week with sunshine and 90s expected Monday and Tuesday.

