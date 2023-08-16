First Alert Forecast: A little hotter for the end of the week

A few more cool mornings are expected before oppressive August heat returns.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer weather will take through the weekend. Dangerous heat & humidity will set up shop next week.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Another beautiful evening’s on the way. It’ll feel a lot like last evening with temperatures largely in the 70s.

Tomorrow morning will be unseasonably cool, in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few patches of fog will be possible, especially over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Thursday afternoon will warm some compared with the last couple of days. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s under abundant sunshine.

Slightly hotter weather's on the way for Thursday
Slightly hotter weather's on the way for Thursday(WSMV)

Friday looks even hotter with just as much sunshine. The temperature will near 90 during the afternoon for the first time in several days.

THIS WEEKEND:

Humidity will remain low on Saturday. After a pleasantly mild start in the low - mid 60s, low 90s will take over during the afternoon.

Sunday looks slightly more muggy and even hotter. High, 93.

NEXT WEEK:

The warming trend will continue next week. Humidity will be even higher. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s. The two together will set the heat index into the low 100s.

The chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will increase to 10%. That’s the best we can do for rain chances over the next seven days.

