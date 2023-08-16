First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Weather Through the Weekend

Nice weather continues, but we’re eyeing up the return of heat for the weekend
Temperatures
Temperatures
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

After a cool start to our Wednesday, it will be a pleasant afternoon with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Very low humidity will be expected so it will be another great day to get outside.

Tonight, will be cool again with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

We’ll start to warm things back up tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.  It should start to get slightly more humid in the afternoon, but nothing too noticeable.

Heat will continue to build in end the week and through the weekend with highs near 90 on Friday and then into the lower and mid 90s this weekend.

The weekend is looking dry with just a few clouds mixing in each day.  It will get more humid Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The nice weather continues into early next week with sunshine and 90s expected Monday and Tuesday

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

