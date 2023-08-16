Coopertown Elementary placed on brief lockdown after police investigated ‘suspicious activity’ in parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coopertown Elementary School was placed on a brief soft lockdown on Wednesday morning as officers investigated “suspicious activity” in the parking lot, according to Coopertown Police.

As officers arrived, they were unaware of the situation and placed the school on soft lockdown to ensure the safety of the students and staffers, CPD said.

Officers at the scene were able to quickly determine the call was due to a medical episode and the school was not in danger. CPD says once the call was determined medical, the school was able to resume normal activities.

“Also, thank you to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for your rapid response to the situation as well. The SRO at the school did a great job of getting it secure as we were investigating the call. The school was on soft lockdown for approximately 10 minutes before being lifted to resume normal ops,” Coopertown Police said.

Today at 10:52am Coopertown Police responded to a call at the Coopertown Elementary School in reference to suspicious... Posted by Coopertown Police Department on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

