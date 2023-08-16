Community garden to be created in South Nashville to ‘improve community health and nutrition’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new community garden was approved during a Metro Council meeting to “improve community health and nutrition.”

The new garden will be located on the west side of the Woodbine Clinic on Oriel Avenue, according to Metro. A limited, revocable license agreement between the Metropolitan Government and Cosecha Community Development was approved to allow for the garden on Tuesday.

The ordinance states the noncommercial garden will be created, operated and maintained to improve community health and nutrition. The license agreement went into effect on the date of passing and will remain in effect for two years.

