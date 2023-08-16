Bill limiting party vehicles in downtown Nashville passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill was passed Tuesday on allowing a limit on the number of entertainment vehicles that can operate in downtown Nashville.

The bill allows the Metropolitan Transportation Licensing Commission (MTLC) to decide what number of entertainment vehicles are convenient and necessary.

Those renewing and applying for certificates may not be renewed if MTLC thinks the number of entertainment vehicles exceeds the public need and cause traffic congestion.

If any existing permits are not renewed, the entertainment vehicle operators will be able to operate for 100 days from the date of the non-renewal, according to the bill.

