Bill limiting party vehicles in downtown Nashville passes

Those renewing and applying for certificates may not be renewed or certified.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill was passed Tuesday on allowing a limit on the number of entertainment vehicles that can operate in downtown Nashville.

The bill allows the Metropolitan Transportation Licensing Commission (MTLC) to decide what number of entertainment vehicles are convenient and necessary.

Those renewing and applying for certificates may not be renewed if MTLC thinks the number of entertainment vehicles exceeds the public need and cause traffic congestion.

If any existing permits are not renewed, the entertainment vehicle operators will be able to operate for 100 days from the date of the non-renewal, according to the bill.

