1 critically injured after shooting inside Nashville apartment, suspect at large, police say

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and are unclear at this time.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has been sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting inside an Edgehill apartment on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Officers at the scene of the shooting told WSMV4 that one person was shot in the shoulder and is in critical condition but is expected to be okay. The shooting call came in just before 9 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and are unclear at this time. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

