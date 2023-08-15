Volunteers help bolster security at The Covenant School

In addition to school security, a group of volunteers is stepping up to help keep students safe and prevent another school shooting.
Covenant School
Covenant School(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Classes start at the Covenant School on Wednesday morning.

In addition to school security, a group of volunteers is stepping up to help keep students safe and prevent another school shooting.

More than 130 people signed up to volunteer with the group, Stop Now. This effort started after the Uvalde shooting and is already in place at schools in seven states.

This school safety program will place teams of two or three people in the blocks nearby the school to patrol the neighborhood for possible threats.

The volunteers will not be armed and must pass background checks and threat intervention training. If there is an issue, volunteers will not respond directly. Instead, they’re instructed to call police about the problem.

People who live near the Covenant School and its temporary location, Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, said they did not know these patrols were going to start outside their homes.

“This seems like a good idea,” Chris Bradshaw said. “Law enforcement is stretched thin, obviously.”

Bradshaw has two elementary students of his own and wants to do everything possible to prevent another school shooting in the area.

“It’s just tragic,” Bradshaw said. “Every morning, you think about that kind of stuff when you shove them off on the bus or drop them off at school. Anything that can help is a good thing.”

He said neighbors already look out for potential threats but is glad there will be other people helping keep their streets safe every morning and afternoon this school year.

