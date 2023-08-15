Three-footed cat found safe after Mt. Juliet apartment fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A three-footed cat that went missing after its home went up in flames on Saturday has been found safe.

Khaleesi, one of many animals that were displaced or went missing after the Saturday afternoon fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet, is home with her family Tuesday morning. Khaleesi only has three feet, so the Schotsch family tells WSMV4 they’re grateful she made it home.

The Schotsch family lived on the second floor of the apartment building that caught fire, prompting an extensive response from firefighters. They were not home when the fire started, but all four of their pets were.

Firefighters successfully rescued their dog and one of their cats off their balcony. On Sunday night while searching, Dustin Schotsch found another one of their cats near the complex, but Khaleesi remained missing.

Luckily, Khaleesi, a calico, was later found safe.

To help the Schotsch family recover, you can donate here. To assist all those impacted, Mt. Juliet police and fire officials have coordinated with MJ4Hope to create the Glass Creek Relief Fund. Money donated to the fund will directly benefit people and families displaced by the fire.

Officials said they are working to speak with everyone affected to understand their needs.

To donate, click here or visit MJ4Hope’s website. For those who would like to donate by check, donations can be sent to MJ4Hope’s mailing address: 1483 N Mt. Juliet Rd #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

