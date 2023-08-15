Three-footed cat found safe after Mt. Juliet apartment fire

Khaleesi only has three feet, so her family tells WSMV4 they’re grateful she made it home.
Khaleesi was found safe, according to her family.
Khaleesi was found safe, according to her family.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A three-footed cat that went missing after its home went up in flames on Saturday has been found safe.

Khaleesi, one of many animals that were displaced or went missing after the Saturday afternoon fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet, is home with her family Tuesday morning. Khaleesi only has three feet, so the Schotsch family tells WSMV4 they’re grateful she made it home.

The Schotsch family lived on the second floor of the apartment building that caught fire, prompting an extensive response from firefighters. They were not home when the fire started, but all four of their pets were.

Firefighters successfully rescued their dog and one of their cats off their balcony. On Sunday night while searching, Dustin Schotsch found another one of their cats near the complex, but Khaleesi remained missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Desperate search for family pets after Mt. Juliet apartment fire

Luckily, Khaleesi, a calico, was later found safe.

To help the Schotsch family recover, you can donate here. To assist all those impacted, Mt. Juliet police and fire officials have coordinated with MJ4Hope to create the Glass Creek Relief Fund. Money donated to the fund will directly benefit people and families displaced by the fire.

Officials said they are working to speak with everyone affected to understand their needs.

To donate, click here or visit MJ4Hope’s website. For those who would like to donate by check, donations can be sent to MJ4Hope’s mailing address: 1483 N Mt. Juliet Rd #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Student charged with bringing gun to Nashville school

Latest News

In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
K9 helps deputies find 50 pounds of marijuana, meth in traffic stop
K9 helps deputies find more than 50 pounds of pot during traffic stop
WSMV weather headlines
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Applications open for Metro Police’s Community Police Academy