Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A now-former Putnam County deputy has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence.

At about 4 a.m. on July 17, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol that Deputy Mia Godinez had been involved in a single-car crash while driving her personal vehicle. Godinez was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released, according to a media release.

Godinez was charged with DUI upon her release from the hospital. She later resigned from the sheriff’s office.

“Although I am thankful that Deputy Godinez’s injuries were non-life threatening, I am saddened by the behavior and outcome of Deputy Godinez,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in the release. “Deputy Godinez had been a good Deputy and had contributed to this Office during her time as a Deputy.”

Until her resignation, Godinez had been a deputy with the sheriff’s office since Aug. 5, 2022.

