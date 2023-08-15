Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA

The airline’s new crew base is expected to create 1,300 jobs for Tennesseans.
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's rendition of the Tennessee State flag, as a tribute to the state of Tennessee.(Southwest Airlines)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines announced on Monday it will be establishing a new crew base at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Gov. Bill Lee celebrated the decision in a press release on Tuesday, stating the airline’s decision is based on the state’s standing as a worldwide destination for travelers and the expansion plans for BNA.

“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” Lee said in the press release.

Southwest Airlines to establish BNA Crew Base.(Southwest Airlines)

The decision by Southwest to establish its 12th Crew Base in Nashville is expected to create approximately 1,300 new jobs, which includes pilots and flight attendants beginning in 2024.

“Hundreds of Southwest Employees who work in the air and on the ground already consider their hometown to be in Middle Tennessee, with our presence in Nashville remaining a key factor to our success, future growth, and the Reliability of our network,” said Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer at Southwest Airlines. “Given our love for Nashville and the critical importance it plays in our network, it’s a natural choice to make further investments by adding a Crew Base and doubling down on our commitment to Music City.”

To learn more about the Southwest expansion to BNA and the timeline for construction, visit here.

