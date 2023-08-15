Search for shooter underway after staff cleans up crime scene at Millersville Shell station

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Night shift employees cleaned up a crime scene after a shooting occurred in a gas station bathroom in Millersville and police are now searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the crime.

Millersville Police said a shooting occurred on Monday at about 8:15 p.m. in the women’s bathroom at a Shell station on Bethel Road.

Police weren’t informed of the shooting until 11 a.m. Tuesday, MPD said. When officers arrived at the Shell station, they found that the employees working the night shift had cleaned up the scene of the shooting.

MPD said its officers are looking for a man involved in the shooting and a female victim. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 615-859-0880 or 615-336-7411.

