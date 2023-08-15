Rutherford County woman indicted in death of child

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Rutherford County woman is behind bars after being charged with the death of a child.

Cheryl L. Bodily, 34, was indicted on Aug. 9 on first-degree murder charges and two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to an indictment obtained by WSMV4. A Rutherford County grand jury found that on March 8, Bodily did “unlawfully kill (a victim) during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect.”

The same grand jury found that Bodily neglected a child, and that neglect resulted in serious injuries to the child. The indictment said methamphetamine was involved in the act, but it remains unclear how. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office would not release details about the case due to its ongoing investigation.

Bodily remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. She will be informed about her charges at her arraignment scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.