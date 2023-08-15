Parole official recommends no parole for massage therapist who committed sex crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a tiny room in the Downtown Detention Center Monday morning, Peyton Parker squeezed in with her mother, preparing to virtually face the man who assaulted her.

Tarek Mentouri, the former massage therapist convicted of misdemeanor assault of Parker during a job interview and sex crimes against other women, would be appearing via screen, asking for parole after serving 13 months of his six-year sentence.

Parker had written a statement for the hearing official with the Tennessee Board of Parole to read but hadn’t planned on testifying.

But not long after the parole hearing began in which Mentouri said had remorse for his action, he referred to Parker and the other women as his “accusers.”

“I’ve lost my home, I’ve been distant from family and friends. I lost my career,” Mentouri said. “My accusers will find comfort in that.”

That remark made Parker forgo her written statement.

“It’s hard for him to still be talking this way about what he calls his accusers, when we’re his victims. It still enrages me,” Parker said.

So when the parole official asked if she’d like to make a statement, she leaned forward to speak.

“My name is Peyton Parker, and I’m a victim of Tarek Mentouri,” Parker said. “I don’t believe any of his crocodile tears, and I don’t believe he feels a shred of remorse.”

Mentouri is the subject of an ongoing WSMV4 Investigation, that revealed how women filed complaints with the state and with metro police about Mentouri’s crimes, but he retained his massage license and wasn’t arrested until after our stories aired.

While 19 women told WSMV4 Investigates that Mentouri committed sexual crimes against them, including rape, he ultimately agreed to a plea deal to just six criminal offenses in which the rape charge was dropped.

In Monday’s hearing, Mentouri said he had remorse for his action, repeatedly wiping at his eyes,

“Sorry, just feel a little emotional l, I feel guilt over what I did,” Mentouri said.

Mentouri said while in prison he began to take medication and attended a sheriff’s department program about abuse.

“I just feel a lot of guilt and feel horrible for what I did. I had no right to do that,” Mentouri said.

Mentouri’s statements are a far cry from the jokes he made while being arrested, including claiming he didn’t speak English when WSMV4 Investigates asked him questions.

In other instances, Mentouri told WSMV4 Investigates that a fictional twin brother was responsible for the crimes.

In the hearing, Mentouri’s attorney, Daniel Murphy, said that his client had the potential to change.

“He had everything going for him, but he lost it all given his own bad choices,” Murphy said. “He can’t change what happened in the past, what he did, with these victims, but he can change what goes on in the future.”

After hearing from Mentouri, Parker and her mother, parole hearing official Mike Orred recommended not only to deny Mentouri parole, but also that he not be eligible for parole for another three years.

When Orred asked Mentouri if he understood his recommendation, Mentouri quietly responded, “Yes, sir.”

When Orred announced his recommendation, Peyton broke down in tears. “When (Orred) said, I recommend a decline (to the parole request), I was like, whoa, I just let it all out. I had to show (Mentouri) what real tears looked like,” Parker said.

The state parole board will now take Orred’s recommendation into consideration and issue their decision in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.