Officer injured after barricaded suspect shot at police at Clarksville apartment complex

The officer who was shot is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville officer has been injured after a barricaded suspect fired several shots at police officers at the Paddock Place Apartments, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said officers have a perimeter set up on Union Hall Drive and White Oak Drive as they work to negotiate with a barricaded suspect who they say is an active threat to the community.

The officer who was injured is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Clarksville Police said Needmore Road and Union Hall Road are closed and the public is urged to avoid the area. Any resident in Union Hall and White Oak Road area is asked to remain in their residence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

