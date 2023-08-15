Nashville SC warns fans of possible $15K fine for storming the field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club is warning fans of a possible $15,000 fine for storming the field ahead of their Leagues Cup semifinal match against CF Monterrey.

The club said anyone who enters the field of play will be subject to a $15,000 fine, arrested and banned at all MLS stadiums.

This comes after nearly 20 Club America fans were cited by Metro Nashville Police after storming the field at GEODIS Park during the penalty kick phase of the match.

Previous Coverage: Club America fans cited for trespassing after storming field during penalty kicks against Nashville SC

Important Message regarding tonight's match vs Monterrey ⬇️ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YRihl7uYWH — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 15, 2023

Police said 18 people, 11 adults and seven minors, were detained and cited for trespassing after running onto the field near the end of the match between Nashville SC and Club America in Leagues Cup play.

