Nashville SC warns fans of possible $15K fine for storming the field

This comes after nearly 20 Club America fans were cited by Metro Nashville Police after storming the field at GEODIS Park during the penalty kick phase of the match.
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta takes the ball down the field during the first half of the FC...
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta takes the ball down the field during the first half of the FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC match at TQL Stadium on Saturday July 15, 2023. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.(Phil Didion/The Enquirer)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club is warning fans of a possible $15,000 fine for storming the field ahead of their Leagues Cup semifinal match against CF Monterrey.

The club said anyone who enters the field of play will be subject to a $15,000 fine, arrested and banned at all MLS stadiums.

This comes after nearly 20 Club America fans were cited by Metro Nashville Police after storming the field at GEODIS Park during the penalty kick phase of the match.

Previous Coverage:
Club America fans cited for trespassing after storming field during penalty kicks against Nashville SC

Police said 18 people, 11 adults and seven minors, were detained and cited for trespassing after running onto the field near the end of the match between Nashville SC and Club America in Leagues Cup play.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Student charged with bringing gun to Nashville school

Latest News

1 injured, 2 displaced after house fire in Clarksville
1 injured, 2 displaced after house fire in Clarksville
Employees clean up crime scene after shooting in gas station bathroom, search underway for...
Search for shooter underway after staff cleans up crime scene at Millersville Shell station
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
Madonna
Madonna’s December concert canceled at Bridgestone Arena