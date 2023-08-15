Nashville ranked among the friendliest cities in the U.S., report says

The Volunteer State is represented in the top 10 of the report.
An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators will be held in downtown on Saturday and...
An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators will be held in downtown on Saturday and Monday.(Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A smile and a wave can be perceived as a basic form of friendliness all over the U.S., and a new report surveyed nearly 1,300 Americans to find out which cities offer the friendliest vibes.

Preply released its report on 2023′s friendliest cities in America and the Volunteer State is represented in the top 10.

While Texas had several cities in the top 10, Nashville found itself ranked at No. 8 with an average friendliness (on a scale of 1-10) at 6.90, according to the report. Nashvillians are the most likely people to hold the door open for someone, hold the elevator for someone, and give compliments or share friendly words with others.

Nashville also ranked as one of the friendliest cities toward pets and kids.

To establish the rankings, they surveyed residents in the 25 most populous cities in the country to rate the overall friendliness of the people that reside there.

“America is filled with cities that are home to vibrant cultures, open-hearted residents, and welcoming atmospheres for everyone, but the level of friendliness is unique in each city. No matter what language you speak, certain things you do or say can communicate friendliness. While there are friendly people in all cities, some cities are considered more friendly than others,” Preply said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Student charged with bringing gun to Nashville school

Latest News

Tennessee lawmakers are traveling across the state in a bus, discussing gun laws ahead of the...
Bus tour for gun reform to make stop in Nashville
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man admits he tried to kill assault victim with shovel, police say
The special session on public safety is just one week away, severe flooding in east Tennessee...
TN In Ten 8-15-2023
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA