Nashville Public Library offers affordable home internet access

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library has launched a new initiative, allowing Nashvillians to access reliable and affordable internet at home.

The Affordable Connectivity Program will stretch across NPL’s 21 locations, providing internet to qualifying households. As part of the program, a discount of $30 per month will be applied to internet services bills, and a one-time $100 discount will be granted for the purchase of a new laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

Depending on the plan selected, the library said some homeowners may receive internet access at no cost.

To qualify, households must fall within 200% of the Federal Property Level. Families automatically qualify for the program if they receive any of the following:

SNAP

Medicaid

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Supplemental Security Income

WIC

Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefit

Lifeline

Pell Grant

To determine if your household qualifies or to learn more about the program, visit the Nashville Public Library’s website.

