MNPS said technology may not have prevented gun incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A gun was found at East Nashville High School within the first week of school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are working to install gun detection software that would pick up on weapons and alert officials. MNPS wouldn’t confirm whether or not the software has already been installed at East Nashville High School.

People near the school said the news that a student brought a gun to a Metro high school within the first week of school isn’t a huge surprise.

“I don’t know what this other kid is going through, not that there’s an excuse to bring a gun to school,” Raechel, an east Nashville resident, said.

Police arrested the East Nashville High School student Monday after administrators received a tip. An MNPS spokesperson said the gun detection software wouldn’t have helped because it only detects “brandished” weapons – meaning guns that are exposed.

Right now, they say the software is in one-fourth of Metro schools, and they expect it to be up and running by early November.

In the meantime— people in the area say things like this shouldn’t be happening.

“We need to treat each other better,” Raechel said. “We need to do better. We need to love each other.”

