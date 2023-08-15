Metro Schools no longer offering Wi-Fi hotspots to students

Wi-Fi hotspot (File)
Wi-Fi hotspot (File)(NBC12)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are no longer offering Wi-Fi hotspots to students.

A spokesperson with MNPS said the hotspots were a temporary service offered to students during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist those in need of connectivity during remote learning.

Since students have returned to classes, there was low usage of the hotspots available and the funding was no longer available for them, according to the spokesperson.

There are options for low-income or disadvantaged families seeking free or reduced-cost internet provided by the FCC, which can be found by clicking here.

“The Nashville Public Library is also helping families navigate the process for getting access to free and reduced-cost internet services by visiting their local branch library,” the spokesperson for MNPS said. “Families who qualify can receive free internet services which are generally higher quality and bandwidth than what can be provided through a hotspot.”

