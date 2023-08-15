Man admits he tried to kill assault victim with shovel, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars after police said he admitted to trying to kill someone with a shovel.

On Aug. 5, Metro police responded to a reported shooting at 2901 John A. Merritt Blvd. Police said Jasper Teon Austin and the victim had already left the scene.

Detectives later identified Austin as a suspect and interviewed him. Austin admitted to hitting the victim over the head with a shovel and “stated that he was trying to kill the victim and repeated it several times,” according to an arrest report.

Austin was shot in the foot sometime during the incident, and the victim had a head injury.

Austin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked Monday and remains in jail on a $27,500 bond.

