Madonna’s December concert canceled at Bridgestone Arena

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.
Madonna
Madonna(Madonna / YouTube /MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena has announced that Madonna’s December concert has been canceled.

The Dec. 22 show at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts,” according to Bridgestone Arena.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Student charged with bringing gun to Nashville school

Latest News

Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
In 2016, the airline unveiled Tennessee One, a specialty aircraft emblazoned with an artist's...
Southwest Airlines to establish new base at BNA
K9 helps deputies find 50 pounds of marijuana, meth in traffic stop
K9 helps deputies find more than 50 pounds of pot during traffic stop
WSMV weather headlines
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast