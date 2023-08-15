Madonna’s December concert canceled at Bridgestone Arena
Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena has announced that Madonna’s December concert has been canceled.
The Dec. 22 show at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts,” according to Bridgestone Arena.
