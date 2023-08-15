Madonna’s December concert canceled at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena has announced that Madonna’s December concert has been canceled.

The Dec. 22 show at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts,” according to Bridgestone Arena.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.

🚨 CONCERT UPDATE: Due scheduling conflicts, Madonna's show on December 22, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena has been cancelled. Refunds for this date will be issued at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/VlWp7d4RVU — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) August 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.