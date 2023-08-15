Madison beauty store to close after series of thefts with weapons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Madison beauty store is closing its doors after they said they lost so much money to thieves they had no choice.

On Monday at Roots Hair and Beauty in Madison Square, customer after customer tries to run their everyday errands, just to be met by a sign on the front door. It said Roots is not opened on Sundays and Mondays as they plan to permanently lock their doors in the coming weeks.

“When I walked up and they were like ‘oh it’s closed’ and I knew it was closing,” said customer Latrya Gordon. “But I was like ‘I need a bonnet today’ and it’s just the realization too that they are not going to be here in a couple weeks.”

Gordon and her daughter shop at the store because they have the products for their hair. Now, they must go elsewhere, further away.

WSMV4 spoke with a relative of owner, Sam Tisdale. He said they are closing because of shoplifters, break-ins, even employees stealing products. They also have four locations in Tennessee and Georgia and plan to close more than just one.

Tisdale posted a video to Facebook elaborating on the thefts earlier this month.

“What people call ‘boosters’ come into the stores, take a large amount of products and they use weapons to do so,” he said. “Bear spray, knives, and other weapons.”

It’s a scary situation to put employees in, which is why they are saying goodbye.

“I’m not really surprised. I know a lot of Black-owned companies have that issue,” said Gordon.

While she said she’s not shocked, it does affect where she and her daughter will go to get the necessities they need.

“It’s different than other hair stores that are by my house because they can’t really help me with products that work with my hair or her hair because we have two different kind of hair types,” said Gordon. “So, it sucks.”

WSMV4 reached out to the Emergency Department of Communications and Metro Nashville Police Department to see how many times police were called to the store in the last two years and have not heard back.

