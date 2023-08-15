K9 sniffs out student who lit firecrackers in Lebanon High School bathroom, student cited

K9 Blaze was able to sniff out the culprit and made a positive alert on the student’s backpack, WCSO said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was issued a juvenile citation after a Wilson County Sheriff’s Office K9 sniffed them out after firecrackers were set off in a Lebanon High School bathroom on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says this was the second firecracker incident this school year, and school resource officers at LHS responded to the bathroom after sounds “ricocheted through the hall” that appeared to be firecrackers.

Previous Coverage:
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school

“While only being on the job for less than two days, K-9 Blaze was called upon for assistance to LHS in an effort to locate paraphernalia associated with the incident,” WCSO said. “A male student was observed on the school security cameras exiting the restroom area during the timeframe but denied involvement.”

SROs noticed the smell of firecrackers when responding to the bathroom, and discovered several pieces of firecracker wrapping paper on the floor. K9 Blaze sniffed out the culprit and made a positive alert on the student’s backpack in which a red firecracker was found in a hidden pocket, WCSO said.

The student was issued a juvenile citation for unlawful acts in the sale and handling of fireworks and disorderly conduct.

K-9 Blaze responds to Lebanon High School by request of SROs after second firecracker incident For the second time in...

Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

