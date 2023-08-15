K9 sniffs out student who lit firecrackers in Lebanon High School bathroom, student cited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was issued a juvenile citation after a Wilson County Sheriff’s Office K9 sniffed them out after firecrackers were set off in a Lebanon High School bathroom on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says this was the second firecracker incident this school year, and school resource officers at LHS responded to the bathroom after sounds “ricocheted through the hall” that appeared to be firecrackers.

“While only being on the job for less than two days, K-9 Blaze was called upon for assistance to LHS in an effort to locate paraphernalia associated with the incident,” WCSO said. “A male student was observed on the school security cameras exiting the restroom area during the timeframe but denied involvement.”

SROs noticed the smell of firecrackers when responding to the bathroom, and discovered several pieces of firecracker wrapping paper on the floor. K9 Blaze sniffed out the culprit and made a positive alert on the student’s backpack in which a red firecracker was found in a hidden pocket, WCSO said.

The student was issued a juvenile citation for unlawful acts in the sale and handling of fireworks and disorderly conduct.

K-9 Blaze responds to Lebanon High School by request of SROs after second firecracker incident For the second time in... Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.