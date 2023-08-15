K9 helps deputies find more than 50 pounds of pot during traffic stop

The sheriff’s office says K9 Titus helped out two of its deputies find more than 50 pounds of marijuana and several grams of meth during a traffic stop.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One K9 in Williamson County is all smiles after helping deputies land a huge drug bust during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Titus helped out two of its deputies find more than 50 pounds of marijuana and several grams of meth during a traffic stop.

“Shout out to Deputies Race, Smith, and K9 Titus, whose excellent investigative skills during a traffic stop led to several grams of meth and more than 50 pounds of marijuana off the streets! Great job guys,” WCSO said.

Posted by Williamson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

