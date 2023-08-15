How to avoid traffic at Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair

The Lebanon Police Department offered tips to help make your experience more enjoyable.
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair starts this week, and the Lebanon Police Department is offering up some advice on parking and how to avoid traffic so fairgoers can enjoy the rides, have fun and not deal with traffic congestion.

“As you can imagine the ingress and egress of over 700k people is a huge task,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “To put that in perspective, our community will host more than the entire population of Nashville.”

IMPORTANT FAIR INFO! Please check out the information below on parking. We will have all hands on deck for the duration...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The police department offered these tips to help make your experience more enjoyable:

– Police say you should avoid Interstate 40 at the Sparta Pike Exit (239). Fairgoers from out of town tend to come in this way and it gets congested, according to police.

– Free satellite parking is available at the fair this year. It’s recommended you take advantage of the option. Satellite parking is available at Cumberland University’s Football parking lot, First Baptist Church and the Wilson County Courthouse. Buses will run to and from the lots throughout the day, according to police.

– When parking at the fair, pay attention to where you park. The police department said you should look for lot markers as you’re parking and notice which color gate you enter into. Arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and long wait times.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating claims of self defense...
Man claims self defense after deadly shootout at Nashville gas station
File image
NWS: Tornado touched down in Franklin during severe weekend storms
Metropolitan Nashville Public School security patrol vehicle.
Student charged with bringing gun to Nashville school

Latest News

After a mild Wednesday, temperatures will start their climb.
First Alert Forecast: Another unusually mild day on the way
Mia Godinez
Tennessee deputy resigns after DUI charge
Nashville public library
Nashville Public Library offers affordable home internet access
Wi-Fi hotspot (File)
Metro Schools no longer offering Wi-Fi hotspots to students