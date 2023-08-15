How to avoid traffic at Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair starts this week, and the Lebanon Police Department is offering up some advice on parking and how to avoid traffic so fairgoers can enjoy the rides, have fun and not deal with traffic congestion.

“As you can imagine the ingress and egress of over 700k people is a huge task,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “To put that in perspective, our community will host more than the entire population of Nashville.”

IMPORTANT FAIR INFO! Please check out the information below on parking. We will have all hands on deck for the duration... Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The police department offered these tips to help make your experience more enjoyable:

– Police say you should avoid Interstate 40 at the Sparta Pike Exit (239). Fairgoers from out of town tend to come in this way and it gets congested, according to police.

– Free satellite parking is available at the fair this year. It’s recommended you take advantage of the option. Satellite parking is available at Cumberland University’s Football parking lot, First Baptist Church and the Wilson County Courthouse. Buses will run to and from the lots throughout the day, according to police.

– When parking at the fair, pay attention to where you park. The police department said you should look for lot markers as you’re parking and notice which color gate you enter into. Arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and long wait times.

