First Alert Forecast: Dry & Wonderful Weather Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A fantastic, and much needed, dry stretch is expected for the rest of the week and through this weekend across the Mid State.

It will start with a big cooldown today and Wednesday with temperatures struggling to even get back near 80 each afternoon. The humidity will also significantly drop for the next two days. The sky will clear today, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine his afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll start to warm things back up on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. It should start to get slightly more humid in the afternoon, but nothing overly uncomfortable

Heat returns to end the week and through the weekend with highs near 90 on Friday and then into the lower and mid 90s this weekend.

The weekend is looking dry with just a few clouds mixing in each day.

The nice weather continues into early next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.