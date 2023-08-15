First Alert Forecast: Another unusually mild day on the way

This weekend’s weather will be much more typical of mid summer.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mild weather for August will continue through Wednesday.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

A lovely evening’s in store. Temperatures will tumble through the 70s, giving way to low-mid 60s by morning. A few spots of fog will likely develop overnight, too.

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. The sky will be variably cloudy. Mild air for mid summer will remain in place as most areas top off in the 70s and lowermost 80s.

After another pleasantly cool morning, a little more heat’s in store for Thursday.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Count on lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will remain in check.

THIS WEEKEND:

A slight temperature jump’s on the way this weekend, but only back to seasonable levels. The humidity will stay moderate on Saturday and then increase some on Sunday.

The recently established dry pattern will continue.

After a mild Wednesday, temperatures will start their climb.
After a mild Wednesday, temperatures will start their climb.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Hotter weather’s in store for Monday and beyond. Noticeably more humid air will take over, too.

We’ll have partly cloudy afternoons with highs in the mid 90s common throughout the Mid State. Of course, with the increased humidity, the heat index will peak in the low 100s.

