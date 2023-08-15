First Alert Forecast: Another unusually mild day on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mild weather for August will continue through Wednesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

A lovely evening’s in store. Temperatures will tumble through the 70s, giving way to low-mid 60s by morning. A few spots of fog will likely develop overnight, too.

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. The sky will be variably cloudy. Mild air for mid summer will remain in place as most areas top off in the 70s and lowermost 80s.

After another pleasantly cool morning, a little more heat’s in store for Thursday.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Count on lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will remain in check.

THIS WEEKEND:

A slight temperature jump’s on the way this weekend, but only back to seasonable levels. The humidity will stay moderate on Saturday and then increase some on Sunday.

The recently established dry pattern will continue.

After a mild Wednesday, temperatures will start their climb. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Hotter weather’s in store for Monday and beyond. Noticeably more humid air will take over, too.

We’ll have partly cloudy afternoons with highs in the mid 90s common throughout the Mid State. Of course, with the increased humidity, the heat index will peak in the low 100s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.