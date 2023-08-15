First Alert Forecast: An extended dry stretch ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After an active past 2 weeks, dry weather is here to stay for a while

A cold front that brought storms to some of us yesterday is now to our south. The humidity as a result is dropping, and high temperatures this afternoon will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow looks very similar. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees, humidity stays low, and partly cloudy skies are expected.

Thursday and Friday are the start of a major warm up. Both days will feature highs in the middle to upper 80s and more sunshine. Big time heat is on tap this weekend.

Temperatures will remain below average until this weekend when highs rise back into the 90s. (WSMV)

THE WEEKEND

A big dome of heat will set up across the middle of the country by this weekend. For us, this means highs in the 90s as early as Saturday, but carrying all the way through the beginning of next week. Saturday and Sunday are both hot and sunny days. Rain chances over the next 7 days are slim to none.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.