Bus tour for gun reform to make stop in Nashville

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bus tour across the state is stopping in Middle Tennessee Tuesday night.

Democratic lawmakers want to hear from the public about what they should cover during Governor Bill Lee’s special session on August 21. The state’s General Assembly will convene to talk about public safety next week, including a bill that would make it a felony to threaten mass violence. Another proposal would raise the penalty for gun-related crimes, such as possessing a stolen gun.

The bus stops at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

They are pushing for, what they call, “common sense” gun reform, ahead of the special session.

“Universally, people agree that we should have background checks and some type of training should be required,” claimed Senator Raumesh Akbari. “So, we really have to act at the General Assembly.”

Governor Lee wants to keep guns away from people who are a threat to themselves or others, but Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally does not think there are enough votes to get that accomplished.

“Well, I think the votes aren’t there. I think there needs to be a little more education. A little more in-depth study of how that would be affected,” McNally said. The special session is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. next Monday, and the focus will be on public safety, not just guns.

