BNA gives update on airport construction and details on new Southwest crew base

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport announced a new Southwest airline crew base on Tuesday and now has provided details of what travelers can expect.

Construction at BNA isn’t ending any time soon. Airport leaders said there are phases to these renovations, and people flying out are already seeing a big difference that’s going to get bigger.

“I travel every month so, I’m in and out of the airport a lot,” Sue Berry said.

Berry said she’s been doing this for about five years for her job, beginning right around when BNA started its first phase of renovations in 2017.

While they’re building new terminals, a larger security area, more parking spots and an on-site hotel, Folake Ayan said she faced longer lines and wait times at first.

“It’s confusing, like when they have certain areas blocked off for some things and you’re trying to figure out where you’re going, up, down, left or right,” Ayan said. “But right now, I’m not stumbling into anything that’s obstructive.”

Berry said now, it feels like she’s moving faster.

“With the new construction, I just feel like it’s so much easier to get in, with the new security, and then they have like the new security zone,” Berry said. “So it’s easier to get all your luggage through, which is nice.”

BNA said those are all results of the first half of their renovation program, which ends this year, and a new $1.4 billion phase of construction that will go on until 2028.

“It looks like I the becoming more modern and starting to resemble some of the more international airports that I’ve been through, so it’s pretty cool,” Ayan said.

And now they’ve announced a new Southwest Crew Base coming to BNA. This means by the end of 2023, around 900 new Southwest flight attendants and pilots will be added to the airport with four more Southwest gates.

“I’m excited because I fly southwest almost every flight so this will be nice,” Berry said.

People flying in and out of BNA said they now just hoping this new phase of construction doesn’t create a wait.

