Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School

The storms damaged the middle section of the visitor-side bleachers at Shackle Island Stadium.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beech High School’s visitor’s bleachers at their football stadium collapsed overnight following severe weather over the last few days, according to Sumner County Schools.

In a letter to Sumner Co. families, the school system said the middle section of the visitor-side bleachers collapsed due to the combo of wind and heavy rain.

“We are thankful that no one was in the bleachers at the time this occurred, and most importantly, that no one was injured. Our first commitment is to ensure that our students and families are safe,” SCS said.

Sumner Co. Schools said a structural engineer will examine the home bleachers at Beech on Wednesday morning to ensure their safety. SCS will also have the engineer check all bleachers throughout the county.

The collapsed bleachers will be removed at Shackle Island Stadium and the county will install temporary bleachers before Friday night’s football game.

“We will update the community regarding Friday’s game versus Station Camp High School once these assessments are complete. Our goal is to have everything ready for Friday night’s game against Station Camp at Beech; however, we are also working on a contingency plan to move the game to an alternate site if necessary. We will notify parents by Thursday if the game will be played at an alternate location,” SCS said.

