Applications open for Metro Police’s Community Police Academy

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Nashville Police Department logo(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have announced applications are open for the 51st session of the department’s Community Police Academy.

MNPD says sessions will be held at the Hermitage Precinct on Tuesdays and some Thursdays for 11 weeks starting on Sept. 5. through Nov. 14.

You can apply for this free course from MNPD by clicking here. Classes are held from 6-9 p.m. and the deadline for applications is Aug. 30.

“Participants will learn about police work through the perspective of a variety of guest speakers, including members of the police department’s specialized areas,” MNPD said.

“There will be presentations from the TITANS Unit, Entertainment District Unit, Youth Services, Domestic Violence, Criminal Investigations, Violent Crimes, and Traffic Divisions. In addition, there will be an opportunity to ride along with an on-duty officer and visits to the MNPD Crime Lab, gun range, and Aviation Unit.”

MNPD adds that participants should commit to attending at least nine of the 11 weeks, be a Davidson County resident/business owner, be at least 18 years old and have no arrest record.

“While completion of the course gives residents an understanding of the workings of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, it does not make a participant a certified law enforcement officer,” MNPD said.

